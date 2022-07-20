Stocks in play: North American Financial 15 Split Corp.
Declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable August 10, to shareholders on record as at July 29. North American Financial 15 Split Corp. shares T.FFN are trading unchanged at $4.03.
