Stocks in play: NioCorp Developments Ltd.
Today announced that its demonstration-scale processing plant in Quebec has succeeded in obtaining a rare earth dissolution rate of 86-95% from Elk Creek ore through hydrochloric acid leaching, and has achieved a loading rate of rare earths as high as 99% in the follow-on solvent extraction recovery step. These relatively high rates, which were expected, point to potentially strong rates of overall recovery of separated rare earth oxides, subject to additional demonstration testing over the coming weeks. NioCorp Developments Ltd. shares T.NB are trading unchanged at $1.08.
