Stocks in play: Nine Mile Metals

Announced the XRF results for Hole NM220003, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC"). Hole NM22003 has been logged, measured, photographed, and cut and shipped for submission to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick for certified analysis. The Company has completed its XRF analysis for its 3rd hole (NM220003) utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable XRF equipped with a 50Kv Workstation and Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing 4 standards in the sample stream (OREAS 522B, OREAS 622, CDN-CS-10 and CDN-BL-10 Blank) at 4-meter intervals. Each sample consisted of a 1-meter section of cut drill core and as such, the sample was not homogeneous. There were 11 Sample Batches (approx. 11m), each sample batch had approximately 24-30 data points analyzed per meter, 11 total meter sections, approximately 300 data points in this sampling. The core sample is placed cut face down, and the XRF gun takes a random unknown sample of the core. The operator has no knowledge of the laser point. The sum of the averages was divided by the number of pieces, the results of which are presented below. Hole #3 was a vertical hole drilled to a depth of 50 meters at Target Area #1. The drill hole intersected a chalcopyrite rich copper zone mixed with pyrite and lesser sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb). The mineralization is classic VMS style, fine to medium grained, locally banded and some mixing with sediments and volcanics. Nine Mile Metals shares C.NINE are trading up 1 cent at $0.27.



