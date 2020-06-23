Stocks in play: Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Announced the results from the 2019 regional exploration program on its 100% owned Indin Lake Gold Property in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Field activities were carried out from June to early September 2019 and included detailed bedrock mapping and sampling of several key target areas. A total of 1,485 grab and channel samples were collected to follow-up on some of the areas highlighted by the 2018 regional program, and to continue exploring for new opportunities throughout the Indin Lake Gold Property. Field work has resulted in the discovery of new areas of mineralization and the expansion of several strategic gold occurrences. Regional diamond drilling in 2019 was limited to the Treasure Island Gold Project where 19 holes were successfully completed, further advancing this well mineralized target area. Nighthawk Gold Corp. shares T.NHK are trading up $0.13 at $1.95.



Read: