Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc
Announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received a new contract from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority for a firm order of 220 Xcelsior® forty-foot, heavy-duty, hybrid-electric transit buses. The order includes options to purchase up to 120 additional Xcelsior forty-foot, hybrid-electric buses under a five-year contract. SEPTA is America’s sixth-largest transit agency, delivering 300 million annual rides across five counties surrounding Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NFI Group Inc shares T.NFI are trading up $0.29 at $19.78.
