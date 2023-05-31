Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc
Announced that due to strong demand, the Company has increased the size of the previously announced “bought deal” public offering of subscription receipts to 13,133,000 subscription receipts at a price of C$8.25 per Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$108 million (approximately US$80 million). NFI Group Inc shares T.NFI are trading -$0.04 at $8.70.
Read:
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway