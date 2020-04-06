Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc.

Will extend the idling of nearly all bus and coach production facilities to help ensure the safety of its employees, customers, and suppliers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the Company has essentially idled production of new vehicles, it continues to complete and deliver vehicles that were at various stages of production (or work-in-progress), fulfill aftermarket parts orders, and collect outstanding receivables. The Company has also maintained a complement of staff to ensure it responds to active and new procurements, supports vehicles in service, and completes essential facility maintenance. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading up $0.20 at $14.20.



Read: