Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc.

Baystreet.ca
Baystreet

Will extend the idling of nearly all bus and coach production facilities to help ensure the safety of its employees, customers, and suppliers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the Company has essentially idled production of new vehicles, it continues to complete and deliver vehicles that were at various stages of production (or work-in-progress), fulfill aftermarket parts orders, and collect outstanding receivables. The Company has also maintained a complement of staff to ensure it responds to active and new procurements, supports vehicles in service, and completes essential facility maintenance. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading up $0.20 at $14.20.

Read:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next