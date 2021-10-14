Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc.

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited electric vehicle partnership’s customer First Bus will operate the delegate shuttle service at the upcoming COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow with a fleet of 22 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero emission buses. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus and motor coach manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. The ADL and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership is the U.K.’s leading electric bus producer. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading up $0.17 at $23.71.

Read:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories