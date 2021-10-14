Stocks in play: NFI Group Inc.

Announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited electric vehicle partnership’s customer First Bus will operate the delegate shuttle service at the upcoming COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow with a fleet of 22 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero emission buses. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus and motor coach manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. The ADL and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership is the U.K.’s leading electric bus producer. NFI Group Inc. shares T.NFI are trading up $0.17 at $23.71.



