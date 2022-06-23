Stocks in play: Nextleaf Solutions Ltd
Provides an update on its Specialty Molecules division, specifically the Company's patented novel route of manufacturing D9-tetrahydrocannabinol acetate colloquially referred to as THC-O. Nextleaf has recently produced THC-O under the Company's Health Canada Research Licence in anticipation of commercialization. Nextleaf has validated its manufacturing process of THC-O through third-party analytical testing. Nextleaf Solutions Ltd shares C.OILS are trading up 7.7% at $0.07.
