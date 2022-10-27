Stocks in play: Newcrest Mining Limited
Advises with deep sadness the tragic loss of life of a colleague and team member from its contracting partner, Procon, who was involved in an isolated incident at the Brucejack mine in British Columbia on October 22. The mining and processing operations at Brucejack remain suspended for the time being and Newcrest continues to work with the relevant authorities and Procon to investigate the incident. Newcrest will share further information as appropriate, recognising the need to respect the investigation process and importantly, the family's privacy in their time of grief. Newcrest Mining Limited shares T.NCM are trading unchanged at $15.50.
Read:
Highly Sought After Natural Ingredients Appearing in More Plant-Based Products Across North America
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods