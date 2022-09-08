Stocks in play: NevGold Corp.
Announced it has identified an undrilled +6 meter wide banded low-sulphidation epithermal vein outcropping at surface over 650 meters away from the main resource body at the Nutmeg Mountain Project in Idaho. (See Note 1: historical 2020 mineral resource estimate of 910,000 Indicated ounces of gold (43.5 Mt @ 0.65 g/t Au), and 160,000 Inferred ounces of gold (9.1 Mt @ 0.56 g/t Au)) The Company also identified visible gold in previously assayed historical core during a detailed core relogging campaign completed since the transaction closed on July 5, 2022. The core relogging and surface mapping campaign is now complete, and the project has been advanced to the drill-ready stage by identifying multiple resource expansion and exploration targets. NevGold Corp. shares V.NAU are trading unchanged at $0.45.
