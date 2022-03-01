Stocks in play: Nabati Foods Global
Provides the following operations update. Nabati Plant Eggz™, its proprietary, plant-based liquid egg alternative, are now available at select Costco locations in Ontario and Quebec. Nabati has executed a national distribution agreement in Canada, partnering with Sysco to better serve foodservice establishments. Nabati Foods Global shares C.MEAL are trading unchanged at $0.25.
