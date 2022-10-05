Stocks in play: Mundoro Capital Inc.
Announced commencement of a drill program at the Mundoro-Vale optioned projects located in the south central Timok Magmatic Complex in Serbia. The drill program is planned for 4,000 metres to test three target areas with five drill holes. Mundoro Capital Inc. shares V.MUN are trading unchanged at $0.17.
Read:
Highly Sought After Natural Ingredients Appearing in More Plant-Based Products Across North America
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods