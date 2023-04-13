Stocks in play: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50% as expected but struck a hawkish tone, playing down market expectations for a cut this year as the risk of a recession diminished. The Bank of Canada (BoC) also said it would take longer to bring inflation down to its 2% target than had been expected in January and that it was still prepared to raise rates if necessary. The BoC last month became the world's first major central bank to pause its tightening campaign.