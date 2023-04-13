Stocks in play: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Today announces production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. Q1 Production Takeaways (all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated); 1,319,603 carats recovered, 11% higher than last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2022: 1,185,156 carats); Average grade of 1.72 carats per tonne, a 3% increase relative to Q1 2022 (1.67 carats per tonne); 427,925 ore tonnes mined, a 58% decrease relative to last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2022: 1,018,722 ore tonnes mined); 766,786 ore tonnes treated, an 8% increase relative last year's comparable quarter (Q1 2022: 707,553 tonnes treated). Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares T.MPVD are trading up $0.01 at $0.49.

