Stocks in play: Mota Ventures Corp.

Provided an update on the recent progress that is fueling the increase in sales for products under its First Class CBD brand. The Immune Support product line has been received exceptionally well by consumers since it launched on March 14, 2020 and has been a significant driver of growth in March. The total number of customers acquired by First Class CBD in March 2020 is 20,959, including 6,419 immune customers with an initial average spend of Cdn$218.40 per customer. The Company will be launching a new brand, Nature's Exclusive CBD on April 6, 2020. The new Nature's Exclusive CBD brand will introduce a line of Immune Support and CBD products with a higher content of CBD. The Company also anticipates releasing March 2020 financial results for First Class CBD in the next few days. "The month of March has been exceptional, with new customer signups exceeding expectations. We believe this is a testament to our ability to adapt to the fast-paced eCommerce sector and ability to identify upcoming trends in consumer demand. I am very excited with the rapid progress and look forward to releasing March results in the upcoming days," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company. Mota Ventures Corp. shares MOTA:CNX are trading up 6.41 percent at $0.42.



