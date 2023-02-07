Stocks in play: Moovly Media Inc.

Announced a major breakthrough in video creation technology, integrating the Moovly platform with OpenAI GPT-3 to bring customers next generation AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities. As ChatGPT uses natural language processing and GPT-3 technology to generate texts from user input, it can also create scripts for video content within Moovly. The initial integration within Moovly applies these capabilities for video script generation, enabling smart, AI-based automated video content creation, representing the first step to building an end-to-end automatic video generation solution. In combination with Moovly's existing AI-based integrated solutions from Amazon, Google and Microsoft, it will become possible for users of all skill levels to create affordable professional quality content "from idea to final video" in a matter of minutes, an industry first. Moovly Media Inc. shares V.MVY are trading up 1 cent at $0.14.



