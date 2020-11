Announced that its digital spending account, MogoSpend, which comes with a Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, now supports Apple Pay®, Google Pay™ and Samsung Pay. This provides MogoSpend users with even more options for cashless, contactless payment using their smartphone or other devices, while continuing to get all the benefits and security of MogoSpend. Mogo Inc. shares T.MOGO are trading up $0.90 at $2.64.



