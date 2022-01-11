Stocks in play: Mogo Inc.
Announced a strategic investment in NFT Trader, a Canadian company that operates a secure peer-to-peer OTC trading protocol for non-fungible tokens or NFTs. NFTs, which are unique, digital items that users buy and sell online, use blockchain technology to keep a digital record of ownership, similar to cryptocurrencies. NFT Trader is an established trading platform for NFTs, collaborating with many popular projects, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats, Gutter Cat Gang, and CyberKongz. NFT Trader centers around a decentralized Web3 ecosystem for securely trading digital assets and offers wide support for the interoperable swapping of many tokens. Mogo Inc. shares T.MOGO are trading up $0.15 at $3.63.
