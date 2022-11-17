Stocks in play: Minto Metals Corp.

Today announced the financial and production results for the third quarter which ended September 30, 2022. Revenue for the third quarter increased by 17.1% to $35.3 million compared to $30.1 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA or the third quarter of 2022 was $(0.7) million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2021. Year-to-date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $18.5 million was $9.3 million higher compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2021. Minto Metals Corp. shares V.MNTO are trading unchanged at $1.18.

