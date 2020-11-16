Stocks in play: Minera Alamos Inc.

Announced the positive results of an independent estimate of the Mineral Resources at the Cerro de Oro Project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Talisker Exploration Services Inc. Inferred Mineral Resource estimate containing 630,000 ounces of oxide gold mineralization (48 million tonnes @ 0.41 g/t gold). The resource estimate was prepared using an economic pit shell at a gold price of $1450 per ounce resulting in a total enclosed pit volume containing 59 million tonnes. Minera Alamos Inc. shares V.MAI are trading down $0.01 at $0.69.



