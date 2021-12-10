Stocks in play: Minco Silver Corporation

Baystreet.ca

Has appointed Melinda Hsu, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, as its Corporate Secretary effective on December 10. Also effective on December 10, Jennifer Trevitt has resigned as the Company's Vice President Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary. Minco Silver Corporation shares T.MSV are trading unchanged at $0.34.

