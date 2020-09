Announced attainment of Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) registration for its COVID-19 and high-risk HPV quality assessment products (QAPs™) – TGA registration of these REDx™ Controls & REDx™FLOQ® products by Microbix’s distributor, R-Biopharm, enables it to offer these workflow controls to Australian clinical labs. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T.MBX are trading unchanged at $0.27.



Read: