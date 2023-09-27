Stocks in play: Meridian Mining UK S

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s ugly September got even worse Tuesday, as a sharp drop for stocks brought them back to where they were in June. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.5% for its fifth loss in the last six days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 388 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.6%. September has brought a loss of 5.2% so far for the S&P 500, putting it on track to be the worst month of the year by far, as the realization sets in that the Federal Reserve will indeed keep in