Stocks in play: Meridian Mining UK S
Reports further strong near-surface results at the Santa Helena copper, gold, silver and zinc mine, with CD-321 returning a high-grade gold zone grading 3.6m @ 1.3% Cu, 4.2g/t Au, 35.3g/t Ag & 0.5% Zn from 10.0m within a broader interval of 23.1m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.9g/t Au, 13.9g/t Ag and 0.4% Zn from 6.1m. Meridian Mining UK S shares T.MNO are trading unchanged at $0.36.
Read:
Pancreatic Cancer's Alarming Surge in Young Adults Sparks Research into New Treatments
Pioneering the Path to Cure Cancer: 2023's Biotech Innovations
Top Lithium Producer Predicts EVs Will Consume Almost All Lithium Supply by 2030
Pioneering Cancer Treatments Show Promising Progress Despite Fiscal Challenges
The Future of Lithium: North America Poised to Break Dependence on Global Sources