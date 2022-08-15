Stocks in play: MediPharm Labs Corp.
Announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30. Revenue totaled $4.3 million, compared to $5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.3 million, compared to $7.4 million in the prior-year quarter. MediPharm Labs Corp. shares T.LABS are trading down $0.02 at $0.09.
Read:
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges