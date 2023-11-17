Stocks in play: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

CBC

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there have been eight confirmed cases of salmonella in the province since mid-November linked to the consumption of imported cantaloupes sold under the label "Malichita."In a statement, the BCCDC says the eight cases involved a rare strain of salmonella, and the cases cover people ranging in age from those less than a year to 68 years old, living in the Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health and Island Health regions.The centre says that public health in