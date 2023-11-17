Stocks in play: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
Announced that a poster presentation and an oral summary highlighting longer term follow up results from the Phase 2b clinical trial of bizaxofusp (formerly known as MDNA55), the Company’s first-in-class IL-4R targeted therapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), will be presented by Dr. Steven Brem, M.D. (Medical Director, Centre for Precision Surgery, Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania) at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 15-19, 2023, in Vancouver. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T.MDNA are trading down $0.01 at $0.49.
