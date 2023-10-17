Stocks in play: mdf commerce inc.
Announces that Rockland, Chemung, Orange and Ulster Counties in New York State have signed a multi-year agreement for the usage of our source-to-contract solution and our Shop module, a marketplace to easily find and shop from available cooperative contracts. These Counties have been utilizing our sourcing module for over 15 years and, through this agreement, will upgrade their procurement efficiency to include our full source-to-contract technology and innovative shared marketplace. mdf commerce inc. shares T.MDF are trading unchanged at $4.05.
Read:
Time Bomb Ticking as Surplus in Carbon Offset Credits on Path Towards Huge Shortage
Breakthroughs in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: How FDA Designations are Changing the Game
Shortage Looms for Carbon Credits Market Projected to Reach $2.4 Trillion in 5 Years
Gold Reshuffle: Mining Industry Transforms Amidst Global Changes