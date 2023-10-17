Stocks in play: mdf commerce inc.

Announces that Rockland, Chemung, Orange and Ulster Counties in New York State have signed a multi-year agreement for the usage of our source-to-contract solution and our Shop module, a marketplace to easily find and shop from available cooperative contracts. These Counties have been utilizing our sourcing module for over 15 years and, through this agreement, will upgrade their procurement efficiency to include our full source-to-contract technology and innovative shared marketplace. mdf commerce inc. shares T.MDF are trading unchanged at $4.05.



