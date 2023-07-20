Stocks in play: MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.

Reports that its MCI Medical Clinics subsidiary has entered into an agreement with WELL Health Technologies for the latter to acquire clinic assets from MCI and a subscription agreement for a convertible debenture financing in MCI which will strategically focus the MCI business around its leading AI, Data Science and Rare & Complex Disease Detection platform. MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. shares T.DRDR are trading up $0.03 at $0.20.

