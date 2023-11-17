Stocks in play: Mayfair Gold Corp.
Announced the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company pursuant to the Company’s long-term incentive plan. Options have been granted for an aggregate of 1,905,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $2.14. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring November 14, 2028. Mayfair Gold Corp. shares V.MFG are trading unchanged at $2.25.
