Stocks in play: Mayfair Gold Corp.

A former chartered accountant accused of receiving more than $6.5 million in unauthorized payments from his employers told a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday that he is not guilty of unprofessional conduct. CPA Alberta, the provincial professional organization for chartered professional accountants, received a complaint about Paul Sturt in April 2019. The complaint, which was sent by Deloitte LLP, said Sturt, who was working as the chief financial officer of Thompson Brothers Construction Limited