Stocks in play: Mawson Gold Limited

Is relying on the blanket exemptive relief granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission under BC Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, for the year end May 31, 2020, the Company has postponed the filing of its audited financial statements as required by Section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Requirements, the related MD&A as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 and the annual information form as required by section 6.2 of NI 51-102. The Company is working diligently and expeditiously to make the 2020 Annual Documents available at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or about September 30, 2020. Mawson Gold Limited shares T.MAW are trading down $0.005 at $0.46.



