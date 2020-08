Announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $29.6 million and revenue from North America grew 24% to $28.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 28% to $8.1 million. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. shares T.MAV are trading up $0.61 at $3.40.



