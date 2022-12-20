Stocks in play: Marvel Biosciences Corp

Announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options to a director to acquire 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.135 being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 19, 2022. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 20% fixed stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable any time until 5:00 p.m. MT on October 19, 2027. The Options will vest: (i) 1/3 immediately; (ii) 1/3 on the first anniversary of the grant; and (iii) 1/3 on the second anniversary of the grant. Marvel Biosciences Corp shares V.MRVL are trading down one cent at $0.13.



