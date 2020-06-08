Stocks in play: Marimaca Copper Corp.

Has recently completed a thorough review of the data from previous drilling campaigns and its associated geology at its flagship Marimaca Copper Project. This has resulted in an updated geological interpretation indicating the potential for sulphide mineralization beneath the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”). Highlights: Numerous deeper holes drilled at Marimaca during Phase II drilling intercepted sulphide mineralization below the MOD. Significant results previously released to the market include: 42 metres averaging 0.57% CuT from 272 metres in ATR 30; 26 metres averaging 0.97% CuT from 178 in ATR-78. Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T.MARI are trading up $0.05 at $1.55.



