Stocks in play: Marimaca Copper Corp.
Announced the final diamond drilling (“DDH”) results from the 2022 geological and geotechnical drilling campaign. Results reported in this release comprise 2,762m of drilling across 12 drill holes located in the central Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”) and target pit-wall areas (for geotechnical purposes) around the perimeter of the MOD. These results are the final assays of the 2022 reverse circulation and DDH program. Marimaca has finalized plans for the Q1 2023 exploration program, which will follow-up on previously-released DDH hole MAD-22, which intersected primary sulphides (dominantly chalcopyrite) down-dip of the MOD (92m at 2.11% CuT from 140m including 22m at 5.27% CuT). Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T.MARI are trading unchanged at $3.49.
