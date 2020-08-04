Stocks in play: Marimaca Copper Corp.

Announced the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project, located in northern Chile. The study confirmed that the Project has the potential to be a very low capital and operating cost copper producer. The Company will host a webinar to present the results of the study on Wednesday September 9. Marimaca Copper Corp. shares T.MARI are trading up $0.50 at $3.50.

