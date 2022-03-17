Stocks in play: Marathon Gold Corporation
Announced that the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has completed its technical review of the Environment Impact Statement. This is an important milestone in the federal Environmental Assessment process as the Project advances towards EA Release. Marathon Gold Corporation shares T.MOZ are trading up $0.035 at $2.91.
