Stocks in play: Marathon Gold Corporation
Has received full authorization pursuant to the federal Fisheries Act from Fisheries and Oceans Canada for the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland. Receipt of this authorization allows Marathon to proceed with all site activities regulated by the Fisheries Act, such as dewatering of small freshwater ponds for open pit mine development, changes in flow due to site water management, and placement of water intake and effluent pipes. The authorization follows the successful completion of the federal Environmental Assessment process in August of this year. Marathon Gold Corporation shares T.MOZ are trading unchanged at $0.89.
