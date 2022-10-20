Stocks in play: Manulife
Enhanced its industry-leading Specialty Drug Care program by announcing the addition of a new collaboration with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's leading pharmacy retailer. Aimed at helping Canadians better manage their health, the program facilitates convenient access to higher cost specialty medications for Manulife Group Benefits customers and provides extra care and support for patients managing complex medical conditions like cancer, cystic fibrosis and multiple sclerosis. The program also offers financial savings to plan sponsors and members and provides convenient dispensing and delivery options. Manulife shares T.MFC are trading unchanged at $21.93.
Read:
Highly Sought After Natural Ingredients Appearing in More Plant-Based Products Across North America
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods