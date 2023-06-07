Stocks in play: Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
Provided an update as to the status of the maiden resource estimate at the Company's Golden Hill Property, Bolivia. Recently, the Company's independent qualified person, Juan Manuel Morales-Ramirez (BSc, MSc, P.Geo), completed the necessary site visit and data verification necessary to complete the independent technical report on the Golden Hill Property. Accordingly, the Company is targeting the mineral resource estimate to be completed this month of June 2023. Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. shares V.MNTR are trading down $0.01 at $0.06.
Read:
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway