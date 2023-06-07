Stocks in play: Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Provided an update as to the status of the maiden resource estimate at the Company's Golden Hill Property, Bolivia. Recently, the Company's independent qualified person, Juan Manuel Morales-Ramirez (BSc, MSc, P.Geo), completed the necessary site visit and data verification necessary to complete the independent technical report on the Golden Hill Property. Accordingly, the Company is targeting the mineral resource estimate to be completed this month of June 2023. Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. shares V.MNTR are trading down $0.01 at $0.06.



