Stocks in play: Manganese X Energy Corp.

Through its subsidiary, recently acquired a U.S. patent that provides for a system and method for air purification and disinfection. The company will be expanding on this timely and relevant technological theme and is pleased to welcome Lino G. Morris, a globally recognized expert in air quality systems and management. Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X comments, "Lino, as he is known worldwide, is held in extremely high regard as a leading designer and developer of innovative scientific and healthcare solutions, biological manufacturing operations and systems design. He brings a unique blend of talents in both technology and management demonstrated in a wide range of projects worldwide in the sciences, product research & development, manufacturing and implementation. Lino has a reputation with governments and companies in a dozen countries for rapidly overcoming all obstacles and delivering on commitments." Manganese X Energy Corp. shares V.MN are trading up 3 cents at $0.50.



