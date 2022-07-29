Stocks in play: Magna International Inc.
Today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Sales of $9.4 billion increased 4%, compared to global light vehicle production increase of 2%. Diluted loss per share was $0.54 includes $1.24 of non-cash impairment charges related to its investment in Russia. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 41% Magna International Inc. shares T.MG are trading down $0.09 at $80.83.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output