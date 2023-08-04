Stocks in play: Magna International Inc.
Reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Sales increased 17% to $11.0 billion, compared to global light vehicle production increase of 15%. Diluted earnings per share were $1.18. Magna International Inc. shares T.MG are trading down $2.22 at $82.09.
Read:
Novel Mechanisms Leading the Charge in Fight Against Cancer, Opening Door to New Drugs & Therapies
Significant Oncology Results Set to be Delivered as Oral Presentations at ASCO 2023
Promising New Cancer Treatment Data to Be Presented at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"