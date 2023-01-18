Stocks in play: Magna International
Says its advanced ClearView vision technology designed to make vehicles smarter and safer has made its production debut on the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks. The unique system, which bundles camera and mirror technology, has the potential to reduce blind-spot accidents and promote safety by enhancing visibility around the vehicle. ClearView™ also provides other benefits including making it easier to park and maneuver the vehicle. Magna International shares T.MG are trading up $0.13 at $87.34.
Read:
Addressing the USA’s 200 to 1 Security Protection Gap is a Serious Concern for Tech Companies
Latest Set of FDA Fast Track Designations Causing Optimism in Biotech Sector
Biotech Sector to Unveil New Data and Developments at 2022 SABCS in San Antonio
Biotech Sector Witnessing Growing Revenue Potential in Ongoing Battle Against Pancreatic Cancer
New Biotech Sector Drug Combinations Target a Drop in Pancreatic Cancer Mortality Rates