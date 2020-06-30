Stocks in play: MAG Silver Corp.

Has entered into a sales agreement dated June 29, with Raymond James & Associates, Canaccord Genuity, BMO Capital Markets, H.C. Wainwright & Co., Roth Capital Partners and TD Securities pursuant to which MAG Silver may, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the Sales Agreement, sell in the United States, through the Agents, such number of common shares of the Company as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $50 million U.S. MAG Silver Corp. shares T.MAG are trading up $0.30 at $18.70.



