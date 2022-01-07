Stocks in play: Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation
Announced its commitment to extend its financial infrastructure to include support for metaverse based services. This will further extend the Company's current offering to provide leading edge financial service to its targeted client base in the markets of Southeast Asia. Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation shares C.LYNX are trading unchanged at $0.27.
