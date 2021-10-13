Stocks in play: LQwD Fintech Corp.

Announced that it has entered into a strategic services agreement with Netcoins Inc., a leading Canadian crypto trading platform and subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG). Under the agreement, Netcoins will establish a node on the Bitcoin Lightning Network via LQwD's proprietary Lightning PaaS (Platform as a Service) software. This marks the first institutional grade Lightning payment channel for Netcoins and BIGG. Mark Binns , BIGG's CEO, remarked, "As the only publicly owned and regulated crypto trading platform in Canada , becoming the liquidity partner for LQwD makes perfect sense. We can offer LQwD industry leading rates as an institutional customer, and bundle BitRank and QLUE blockchain tech for a complete package. Correspondingly, we are thrilled to establish a node with LQwD on the fast-growing Lightning Network." LQwD Fintech Corp. shares V.LQWD are trading up 1 cent at $0.41.



