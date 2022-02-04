Stocks in play: Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Out an of an abundance of caution, is recalling 200 mL bottles of PC® Black Label Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda with UPC: 060383021573 and best before code of 2023 SE 24, due to the possibility of glass. The product was sold between September 29, 2021 and February 3, 2022 across Canada at the following stores: Superstore™, Fortinos™, Loblaw™, Valu-Mart™, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs™, Nofrills™, Atlantic Superstore™, Dominion™, ProvigoMC, MaxiMC, AxepMC, IntermarcheMC, Extra Foods™, Real Canadian Wholesale Club™.All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund. Loblaw Companies Ltd. shares T.L are trading unchanged at $101.25.
Read:
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer
Double-Digit Growth in Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Drive Advancements Ahead of 2030
Wave of Massive ESG Investments Triggering Major Developments in Mining of Critical Minerals
Investment in New Plant-Based Alternative Meat Products Ramps Up Into 2022
New Treatments Needed as Breast Cancer Was Leading Killer of Female Cancer Patients in 2019