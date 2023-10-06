Stocks in play: Loblaw Companies Limited
Announced today that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Loblaw's common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading down $1.99 at $116.05.
