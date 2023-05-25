Stocks in play: Loblaw Companies Limited
Is announcing plans to purchase five Class 8 T680 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) from Kenworth. With a range of over 700 kilometers, these vehicles feature some of the very latest in carbon-free technology and will provide Loblaw with greater flexibility to complete long-haul zero-emission deliveries – regional trips that, until now, have lacked a viable decarbonized solution. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading down $1.25 at $119.43.
Read:
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway
Help is on the Way as Rising Alzheimer’s Cases Highlight Urgency for New Treatments
FDA’s Wave of Fast Track Designations Pushing Momentum in Healthcare Sector in 2023