Stocks in play: Loblaw Companies Limited

Baystreet.ca

Is holding its first Get to Give Day, in support of President's Choice Children's Charity – which operates the nation's largest charitable school food program. For every purchase made (some exclusions apply) in-store or through PC Express today at a participating Loblaw grocery store, the company will donate $1 to President's Choice Children's Charity. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading unchanged at $119.08.

