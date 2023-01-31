Stocks in play: Lithium Americas Corp
Announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with General Motors Co. pursuant to which GM will make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas. In connection with the Transaction, the Company has provided an update on the construction plan for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada, including the release of an independent National Instrument 43-101 feasibility study. Lithium Americas Corp shares T.LAC are trading up $3.11 at $25.10.
